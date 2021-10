The United States Men’s Soccer Team takes on Costa Rica Wednesday night as qualifying play for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar continues this week. Team USA will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Panama last time out as it looks to improve its standing in CONCACAF play. The American squad currently sits in a second-place points tie in the standings with Panama, but will be looking to solidify its standing as it continues to play without Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna due to injury. Fans looking to track down Wednesday’s match will have plenty of options on TV and via live stream, with everything from ESPN through cable or with a live stream service like or fuboTV, which has a free trial.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO