2 easy fall recipes to make for dinner and dessert

By Caitlin Houston, Special to the Record-Journal
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Try this quick and easy Squash Spinach Sausage Soup for dinner on one of the cold nights ahead of us. The recipe takes just one hour from prep to finish!. We eat A LOT of soup in our house throughout fall and winter. My family loves a hearty soup on a...

Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com

