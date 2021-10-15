Flood Advisory issued for Lajas, Maricao, Sabana Grande, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Slow down and allow extra travel time during the morning commute. Target Area: San Joaquin FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY FOR SOUTHERN SAN JOAQUIN, STANISLAUS, SOUTHWESTERN CALAVERAS AND SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE COUNTIES At 515 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that may experience flooding include Stockton, Modesto, Tracy, Turlock, Ceres, Oakdale, Sonora, Manteca, Riverbank, Patterson, Lathrop, Ripon, Waterford, Escalon, Hickman, Empire, Eugene, Telegraph City and Del Rio. An additional inch of rain will be possible across the area this morning. This will keep area creeks running high. Watch for flooded low spots.
Comments / 0