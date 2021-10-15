CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Lajas, Maricao, Sabana Grande, San German by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-15 14:26:00 Expires: 2021-10-15 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lajas;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Luis Obispo The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California * Until 830 AM PDT. * At 525 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, especially in low lying areas or areas with poor drainage. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Grover Beach, Templeton, Cayucos, Santa Margarita, Avila Beach, Shell Beach, San Miguel, Lake Nacimiento and Oceano. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area with local amounts up to 3 inches over the Santa Lucia range. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PDT TODAY FOR CENTRAL SAN LUIS OBISPO AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures due to previous roadway flooding.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin by NWS

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 11:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1145 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Du Page River near Plainfield affecting Will County. For the Du Page River...including Plainfield, Shorewood...elevated river levels are forecast. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Du Page River from Confluence of east and west branches downstream to IL-59 in Plainfield, including the Plainfield gauge. * From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Water covers boat launch west of Naperville-Plainfield Rd at 135th Street. Some backyard flooding occurs along SW corner of Weller Drive.
WILL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Luis Obispo The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central San Luis Obispo County in southwestern California Northwestern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California * Until noon PDT. * At 854 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing across southern and eastern portions of San Luis Obispo County This will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common across the advisory area, with local rates up to 0.75 inches per hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Black Mountain, Lake Lopez, Oceano, Santa Margarita, Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Shell Beach, Avila Beach, Carrizo Plain and Baywood-Los Osos.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin by NWS

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Bernardino THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 525 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Barton Flats Campground and Cherry Valley. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Utah Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern Utah County including Lehi, Alpine, Highland, and Eagle Mountain. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous crosswinds on east- west running routes across northern Utah County including Pioneer Crossing and Timpanogos Highway.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 400 AM EDT Tuesday. * At 953 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... La Plata Port Tobacco River... Saint Charles Accokeek... Bryans Road Brandywine... Mason Neck Potomac Heights... Pomfret Port Tobacco Village... Ripley Welcome... Pisgah Port Tobacco... Marbury Ironsides... Rison Bel Alton... Faulkner Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger minor rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Calimesa, Barton Flats Campground and Cherry Valley. This includes the El Dorado Fire Burn Scar. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Patrick, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Patrick; Roanoke WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and north central and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Leaves still on many trees will allow for trees to be more easily blown down.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches across the northern and central portions of the range above 9000 feet. South Pass is only expected to receive up to 2 inches. Southwest winds around 50 mph will occur along South Pass tonight. * WHEN...Through Noon Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers along South Pass.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kern by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 10:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kern THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KERN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Granville, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Southwestern Franklin County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1019 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since 9 PM. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Franklinton, Bunn, RDU International, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Knightdale, Rolesville, Youngsville, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, William B Umstead State Park and Purnell. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC

