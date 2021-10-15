Flood Advisory issued for Lajas, Maricao, Sabana Grande, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 11:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1145 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Du Page River near Plainfield affecting Will County. For the Du Page River...including Plainfield, Shorewood...elevated river levels are forecast. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Du Page River from Confluence of east and west branches downstream to IL-59 in Plainfield, including the Plainfield gauge. * From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Water covers boat launch west of Naperville-Plainfield Rd at 135th Street. Some backyard flooding occurs along SW corner of Weller Drive.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO