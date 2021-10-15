Flood Advisory issued for Isabela by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 11:32:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mississinewa River near Ridgeville. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 2.4 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Significant flooding of Mississinewa River in northern Randolph County. Water is likely on SR 1 just south of SR 28. West CR 825 N east of SR 1 and West River Road west of SR 1 and possibly other county roads are flooded. Little League field in Ridgeville is flooded. Noticeable agricultural flooding in progress.

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO