Flood Advisory issued for Isabela by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Rockland The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1033 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Monsey, Ramsey, Suffern, Spring Valley, Wyckoff, Oakland, Franklin Lakes, Waldwick, Airmont, Upper Saddle River, Chestnut Ridge, Hillcrest, Midland Park, Viola, Allendale, Wesley Hills, Montebello and Saddle River. This includes the following streams and drainages Fyke Brook, Saddle Brook, Saddle River, Mahwah River, Bear Brook, Hackensack River, Valentine Brook, Bear Swamp Brook, Ramapo River, West Branch Saddle River, Molly Ann Brook, Passaic River, Masonicus Brook, Pleasant Brook, Ramsey Brook and Darlington Brook. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
