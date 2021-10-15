CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Isabela by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-15 14:26:00 Expires: 2021-10-15 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 11:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1145 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Du Page River near Plainfield affecting Will County. For the Du Page River...including Plainfield, Shorewood...elevated river levels are forecast. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Du Page River from Confluence of east and west branches downstream to IL-59 in Plainfield, including the Plainfield gauge. * From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Water covers boat launch west of Naperville-Plainfield Rd at 135th Street. Some backyard flooding occurs along SW corner of Weller Drive.
WILL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org For more information from the National Weather Service, visit https://weather.gov/bou Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads will become slippery in spots, especially through mountain passes. Use caution when traveling. Travel could be difficult.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued before Tuesday afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Berrien The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles. * From Tuesday evening to late Saturday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 11.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river as well as flooding of basements in Niles can be expected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 06/10/1993.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Providence FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Hampden MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Wednesday evening. * A rapidly developing low pressure will likely produce heavy rainfall across the region. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas. The Tuesday evening commute may be particularly impacted. Minor small stream and river flooding is also possible.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The rain may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 703 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain that will likely lead to additional runoff in and below the El Dorado Burn Scar. This will continue the threat of flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Barton Flats Campground and Cherry Valley. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elkhart, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued before Tuesday afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Elkhart; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles. * From Tuesday evening to late Saturday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 11.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river as well as flooding of basements in Niles can be expected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 06/10/1993.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 11:32:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mississinewa River near Ridgeville. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 13.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 2.4 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Significant flooding of Mississinewa River in northern Randolph County. Water is likely on SR 1 just south of SR 28. West CR 825 N east of SR 1 and West River Road west of SR 1 and possibly other county roads are flooded. Little League field in Ridgeville is flooded. Noticeable agricultural flooding in progress.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Hamilton; Madison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Anderson. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 12.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Extensive flooding of all city parks. The lowest areas of Irondale begin to flood. West 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and N Sycamore Streets flood in northern Anderson. Manhole at Athletic Park behind pool begins to overflow. Killbuck Creek overflows into Aqua Gardens/Shadyside Lake closing off walking paths around lakes.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe, Morgan, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Monroe; Morgan; Owen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River below Eagle Valley Power Plant. * From Tuesday morning to Thursday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 603.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 603.4 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 603.5 feet, Blue Bluff Road just north of Blue Bluff Bridge has about six inches of water on it.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Rockland The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1033 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Monsey, Ramsey, Suffern, Spring Valley, Wyckoff, Oakland, Franklin Lakes, Waldwick, Airmont, Upper Saddle River, Chestnut Ridge, Hillcrest, Midland Park, Viola, Allendale, Wesley Hills, Montebello and Saddle River. This includes the following streams and drainages Fyke Brook, Saddle Brook, Saddle River, Mahwah River, Bear Brook, Hackensack River, Valentine Brook, Bear Swamp Brook, Ramapo River, West Branch Saddle River, Molly Ann Brook, Passaic River, Masonicus Brook, Pleasant Brook, Ramsey Brook and Darlington Brook. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe, Morgan, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Monroe; Morgan; Owen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River near Centerton. * From Tuesday morning to early Thursday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.4 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.4 feet, Road just north of Blue Bluff Bridge has about six inches of water on it.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * From Tuesday evening until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday /9:00 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 18.9 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Windham FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Hampden MA, Western Hampshire MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Wednesday evening. * A rapidly developing low pressure will likely produce heavy rainfall across the region. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas. The Tuesday evening commute may be particularly impacted. Minor small stream and river flooding is also possible.
WINDHAM COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Piatt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Sangamon River at Monticello affecting Piatt County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sangamon River at Monticello. * Until late Saturday evening. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.9 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sangamon River Monticello 13.0 12.2 Mon 8 pm CDT 15.1 15.9 15.7
PIATT COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Marion; Morgan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Ravenswood. * From this evening to Wednesday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Water surrounds homes in River Edge Estates. A few streets flood in Ravenswood.
MARION COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 00:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 03:13:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued before Tuesday afternoon at 415 PM EDT. Target Area: Adams; Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saint Marys River near Decatur. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Flooding expands into more farm land in the Decatur area. Flood waters approach Piqua Road...Ohio State Route 49 and Indiana 101 just north of Pleasant Mills. Flood water begins to cross Ohio highway 49 north of Willshire, Ohio. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.6 feet on 09/12/1992.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Clinton. * From this evening to late Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. River water runs through the City of Clinton`s wastewater treatment plant.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until Tuesday, November 02. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, November 02. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * From Tuesday afternoon until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 20.3 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 945 AM EDT /845 AM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Ravenswood, Muncie, Anderson, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Clinton and Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River near Centerton, and Elliston. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville affecting Delaware and Randolph Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette, Covington, Montezuma, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Riverton. .Rainfall amounts of around 2 inches across central Indiana over the Weekend will produce minor flooding along the White and Wabash Rivers. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until early Monday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 16.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Lanes to river residences west of South River Road south of Covington flooded. Sandhill Road at Mud Run just northeast of Covington begins to flood. Extensive lowland flooding in progress. Higher bottomlands flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN

