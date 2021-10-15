CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Mairis Briedis, Artur Mann - Ready For IBF Title Fight

Cover picture for the articleMairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) and Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) both made weight today ahead of their IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Title showdown tomorrow night at the...

fightsports.tv

Mairis Briedis TKOs Artur Mann To Defend IBF, Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Title, Might Be Last Fight In Latvia For A While

Saturday might’ve been Mairis Briedis’ last fight in Latvia, his home country. And if Latvia won’t be seeing his hometown boxer for a while, at least he ended it off with a win. Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) scored a third-round stoppage over Germany’s Artur Mann (17-2 9 KOs), successfully defending his IBF and Ring Magazine world cruiserweight titles at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.
fightnews.com

Briedis-Mann Final Press Conference

Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) and Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) met today at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of their IBF cruiserweight title contest on Saturday night at the Arena Riga in Latvia. Promoter Kalle Sauerland revealed that Saturday’s world title showdown would be the last time Latvian...
Mairis Briedis
Herring: Terence Crawford Hates Idea Of Me Fighting Shakur; He Loves Us Both Like Family

ATLANTA – Terence Crawford sparred with Jamel Herring to help Herring prepare for each of the determined Marine’s first six fights with Crawford’s training team. Though Brian McIntyre and Jacqui “Red” Spikes have been simultaneously training Herring and Crawford for big fights in Colorado Springs since last month, Crawford couldn’t lend Herring a helping hand for his fight against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night. Crawford, who has mentored Stevenson since he turned pro early in 2017, understandably refused to choose sides between two boxers that the three-division champion considers family.
WATCH: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero LA Presser - Live Stream

SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streaming coverage of Thursday’s kickoff press conference in Los Angeles featuring five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and hard-hitting, unbeaten lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Davis vs. Romero will take place at STAPLES Center and air live on SHOWTIME PPV® on Sunday, December 5. The...
Jason Quigley: I Know I Can Bring Stuff That Will Upset Demetrius Andrade

Jason Quigley (19-1, 14KOs) hosted a press conference in Ireland ahead of his 12-round middleweight fight against Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18KOs) for the WBO world middleweight title at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday November 19, live worldwide on DAZN. Andrade has had a very difficult time...
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 40 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 16, 2021), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 40. For the second time in as many weeks, there was not a whole lot to look forward to ahead of the event, which was ravaged by injuries, COVID-19, and weight cut mishaps. Of course, a lackluster event on paper can still provide some high-quality moments, so there was reason to tune in ... though you could still be forgiven for skipping this card.
Shakur Stevenson: You Can't Judge Me Off Of One Fight, When I Performed Time & Time Again

ATLANTA – Shakur Stevenson doesn’t feel any additional pressure to deliver more entertainment Saturday night than he did during his last fight. Some dissatisfied fans and media chastised Stevenson for his defensive approach against Jeremiah Nakathila, particularly during the second half of their 12-round, 130-pound WBO interim title fight June 12 in Las Vegas. The left-handed Stevenson seemed content to out-maneuver Nakathila, who possessed power in his right hand but not nearly enough craft to deal with Stevenson’s superior skill level and high ring IQ.
Jason Moloney-Lee McGregor: D4G Promotions Wins Purse Bid For IBF Title Eliminator

D4G Promotions continues to make the rounds this week. On the heels of announcing an intriguing show to take place in November, the Dubai-based promotional outfit secured the rights to the IBF-ordered bantamweight title elimination bout between Lee McGregor and Jason Moloney. D4G Promotions was the lone bidder, submitting $201,100 during a purse bid hearing conducted Tuesday from IBF headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey.
Gervonta Davis: I'm Going To Punish Romero For as Long as The Fight Lasts

Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, boxing’s hottest attraction, and hard-hitting, unbeaten lightweight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero will settle their rivalry in the ring as they fight for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Championship live on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Kid Galahad to defend IBF featherweight belt in Sheffield

Kid Galahad will make the first defence of his IBF featherweight title in his home city of Sheffield against Kiko Martinez on November 13 while WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper is set to return from injury.Galahad realised his world title dream by defeating fellow Briton Jazza Dickens for the vacant crown in August and is set for a swift return to action against veteran Spaniard Martinez at the Sheffield Arena.“I am beyond excited for this,” said Galahad (28-1, 17KOs). “To make my maiden world title defence right here in front of the incredible people of Sheffield, my family and my...
BKFC Fight Night: Montana Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night: Montana, live from the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Mont. The event featured a battle between UFC and BKFC veterans Joe Riggs and Melvin Guillard. The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Briscoes Set To Challenge For GCW Tag Team Titles At GCW War Ready

Arguably the biggest GCW Tag Team Title match in history is set. Game Changer Wrestling announced that Mark & Jay Briscoe will challenge Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) on October 23 at War Ready. The Briscoes, one of the most decorated tag teams in independent wrestling history,...
Mikey Garcia Fights In Fresno + ESPN+ World Title Fight Info

Mikey Garcia is one of the best fighters of his era, and beyond that, more than likely the most popular Mexican-American boxer who is active in the sport today. So fighting in Fresno, California, a region that has deep ties to his stablemate, Jose Ramirez, and has been promoted over the years by California boxing legend Rick Mirigian, who has been one of the most successful young businessmen in boxing in the past decade, will see Mikey Garcia fighting at Chuchanski Park, this Saturday, October 16th, with the undercard starting at 1:30 PM, and the main card beginning at 3:30 PM PST.
Shakur Stevenson Learns Valuable Lessons In Beating Friend Jamel Herring

In every sport, the athletes competing against one another are not only not necessarily bitter rivals, but they might be training partners as well. Watch the end of any NFL game, for example, and you’ll see players from opposing teams greet one another, generally their pals that they work out with in the offseason before heading to camp with their respective squads. Players have old college teammates, former teammates from previous stops in the league or friends made along the way, and the fidelity to their team in terms of training pauses when the season ends. It’s something that’s understood—players can help one another work out, even improve their skills, but the playbook, their strategy remains a secret.
Martin Pulls Upset Win Vs. Garcia; Additional Fees Coming To DAZN and Briedis Retains IBF Belt

Spanish boxer Sandor Martin nabbed a majority decision win over Mikey Garcia on Saturday. Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, who now has an exclusive deal with DAZN, said the platform is going to start charging additional fees for certain fights. Mairis Briedis successfully defended his IBF cruiserweight belt with a third-round TKO over Artur Mann. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
