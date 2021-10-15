Photos: Mairis Briedis, Artur Mann - Ready For IBF Title Fight

In every sport, the athletes competing against one another are not only not necessarily bitter rivals, but they might be training partners as well. Watch the end of any NFL game, for example, and you’ll see players from opposing teams greet one another, generally their pals that they work out with in the offseason before heading to camp with their respective squads. Players have old college teammates, former teammates from previous stops in the league or friends made along the way, and the fidelity to their team in terms of training pauses when the season ends. It’s something that’s understood—players can help one another work out, even improve their skills, but the playbook, their strategy remains a secret.

