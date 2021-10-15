Photos: Mairis Briedis, Artur Mann - Ready For IBF Title Fight

Mikey Garcia is one of the best fighters of his era, and beyond that, more than likely the most popular Mexican-American boxer who is active in the sport today. So fighting in Fresno, California, a region that has deep ties to his stablemate, Jose Ramirez, and has been promoted over the years by California boxing legend Rick Mirigian, who has been one of the most successful young businessmen in boxing in the past decade, will see Mikey Garcia fighting at Chuchanski Park, this Saturday, October 16th, with the undercard starting at 1:30 PM, and the main card beginning at 3:30 PM PST.
