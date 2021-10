Fall means football in Blacksburg. Nothing matches the excitement of being in Lane Stadium to jump and cheer together in support of our Hokies. This unique, thrilling experience doesn’t happen on its own. We depend on our incredible stadium staff and public safety personnel to move tens of thousands of people safely and efficiently in and out of Lane Stadium and take great care of us while we’re there so we can enjoy the game. This only works when we demonstrate patience, mutual respect for those around us, and full cooperation with guidance and protocols.

