The absence of James White has left a gaping hole in the offense, and the Patriots might need to go outside the organization to address it. For the majority of the Patriots success, the presence of a reliable third-down back has been a staple of the offense. From Kevin Faulk to Danny Woodhead to Shane Vereen and most recently James White, New England has been able to utilize smart, dependable backs in the passing game to help keep the ball moving.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO