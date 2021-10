It’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers Friday afternoon as the French powerhouse looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season last time out against Rennes. Even with its start-studded lineup, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG lost its first Ligue 1 match of the season, 2-0. PSG remains the frontrunner in the French League, but now moves ahead after a wakeup call. On the other side, Angers currently sits fourth in the Ligue 1 standings with a record of 4-4-1.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO