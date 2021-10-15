CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

URI reschedules Polo G concert for Nov. 19

By Shaun Towne, Leah Crowley
 10 days ago

SOUTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island has set a new date for a concert featuring rapper Polo G after it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns .

The Nov. 19 show will only be open to URI students, according to the university, and masks will be required at all times inside the arena, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID-19 vaccinations are mandated for all URI students and staff.

Tickets for the original Sept. 17 concert were automatically refunded.

Rapper Playboi Carti is still scheduled to perform at the Ryan Center on Dec. 16. That concert will be open to the public, and tickets can be purchased on the Ryan Center’s website .

