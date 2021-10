Also representing the PSL in Africa are AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants, who qualified for continental competition after winning the Nedbank Cup. It's a while back now, but slightly older Pirates fans may still be hurting a bit from the last two occasions in which the club had a strong run on the continent - when they lost the 2013 Champions League final and then the 2015 Confederation Cup final.

