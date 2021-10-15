CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

By Mike Dussault
Patriots.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slow start with just three catches for 27 yards through the first two games of the season, Kendrick Bourne has been coming on in recent weeks, grabbing 14 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in the last three contests. Since arriving on a three-year pact from San Francisco,...

www.patriots.com

