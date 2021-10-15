‘We have a chance to define our future’: McKee, Matos soliciting input on plans for RI’s future

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Hoping for further public input, Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos say they have a plan to shape the state over the next decade.

Following 13 virtual community conversations on key issues like education, family and workforce issues, the McKee-Matos administration rolled out a working paper that they believe will serve as a framework for the state into 2030 .

“As Rhode Island emerges from a once-in-a-century public health crisis, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous and equitable state for all,” McKee said. “Making the most of this opportunity will require a collaborative effort to address not only the issues caused by the pandemic, but also those that existed long before.”

“Our administration has contributed its initial thoughts regarding goals, objectives and opportunities,” he continued. “We now invite Rhode Islanders from across our 39 cities and towns to further shape this working document – to help us revise our ideas, to identify the highest priorities within each policy area, and to help us create a strong agenda for our state’s future. We look forward to working with all Rhode Islanders as we continue to build our vision for 2030, together.”

The 55-page working draft also highlights current state agency initiatives aimed at topics like; climate Change, advancing state infrastructure, economic growth and state transportation.

“We have a chance to define our future by leveraging federal aid and state dollars to create a state that promotes equity, lifts up and supports our small businesses, invests in our families, and much more,” Matos said. “However, we can’t do this in a vacuum – we all have a role to play.”

“With this proposed framework, all Rhode Islanders can have a say in how we move our state forward to create a more equitable and inclusive future for all of us,” she continued.

Residents who wish to submit feedback can do so online .

The first public input session will be held Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at Harry Kizirian Elementary School.

Additional public input sessions will also be held at 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Oct. 28 at Hope & Main (691 Main Street, Warren)

Nov. 2 at the Community College of Rhode Island (400 East Avenue, Warwick)

Nov. 4 at Innovate Newport (513 Broadway, Newport)

Nov. 9 at United Theatre (5 Canal Street, Westerly)

