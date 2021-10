The global Covid-19 pandemic has changed how people transact and interact around the world. But one thing that never changed was the connection that people have to their family and those they love, no matter how far away. The cross-border money transfer industry had one of the more unexpected reactions to the pandemic over the last year. While the World Bank predicted a 20% decline in consumer cross-border payment flows at the onset of the pandemic, they walked back their hypothesis when 2020 remittance data showed only a 1.6% decrease from 2019. Why did this happen, and what can we learn from it across the greater financial services industry?

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO