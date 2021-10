It finally happened. After a year-plus of rumors, Zach Ertz is no longer a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round draft pick in 2022. He’ll fill a void that’s lingered in Arizona for years; the team hasn’t employed a tight end who’s made a Pro Bowl at any point in his career since Jay Novacek in 1989. Ertz will step into a void left behind when Maxx Williams was lost for the season in Week 5, though he won’t be able to double dip after playing in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO