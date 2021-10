Where is Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the discussion for the Calder Trophy for the upcoming NHL season?. Certainly, there are bigger favorites and those are being trumpeted in preview articles all over the NHL map. Montreal’s Cole Caufield is a favorite coming off his impressive run during last year’s playoffs for the Canadiens, and Spencer Knight is certainly going to get plenty of opportunity manning the pipes for the Florida Panthers. Ducks center Trevor Zegras and Detroit’s Moritz Seider will factor into the discussion as well, so there’s a talented crop of first year players vying for the NHL’s rookie of the year award.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO