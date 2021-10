Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack faced off against the team that drafted him — the Raiders — for only the second time in his career. In the game, Mack did not put up eye-popping numbers but the Bears still got the win. For him, it was just another day at the office with eight tackles (even solo) and a sack. But on that sack, the former Raider decided to troll his old team and give all non-Las Vegas fans something to smile about.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO