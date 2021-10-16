CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two deaths shine spotlight on violence against women in Kenya

By Ayenat Mersie
 9 days ago
Students at the Kibera Girls School Soccer Academy (KGSA) attend a memorial service for Cynthia Makokha (on the photograph), a teenage student who was raped and killed as she travelled home for school holidays, in Kibera district of Nairobi, Kenya October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Cynthia Makokha was a 17-year-old student and volleyball player. Agnes Tirop was a 25-year-old rising athletics star, who finished fourth in the 5,000m race at the Tokyo Olympics and had won two World Championship bronze medals.

Both women were found dead in Kenya this week, and while their murders are not linked they have shone a spotlight on violence against women, which the government says has grown worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tirop was found in her bed at her home in the town of Iten, with multiple stab wounds to the neck. Police on Thursday arrested a man they described as her husband, whom they called "the main suspect."

Makokha, who was a student at the Kibera Girls Soccer Academy in Nairobi, was raped, killed and then dumped in a river. She had been on her way to visit family in Western Kenya on Oct. 4 when she disappeared. Her body was found days later.

One suspect is in custody, Mumias East sub-county police commander Stephen Mwoni told Reuters.

Nearly half of women in Kenya experience gender-based violence over the course of their lifetimes, and a third of Kenyan girls experience some form of sexual violence before turning 18, according to the Gender Violence Recovery Centre at the Nairobi Women's Hospital.

"I'm scared," said 17-year-old Latifah Shaban, who shared a bunk bed with Makokha. She said Makokha often woke up at 3am, cracked the hallway door open, and used that light to study. "I've heard a lot of rape cases. I'm just always scared about men… it's worse ," she said.

The school's dorms are only a few months old, created to help protect the girls, many of whom come from vulnerable living situations, administrators said.

"As much as we are trying to ensure that the girls are safe, outside they…. are not safe," said Claris Akinyi, the school's principal.

STAR WHO LOVED FAMILY

Tirop's family told Kenya Television Network that she had separated from the man suspected of killing her because she suspected he had cheated on her when she was competing in Japan.

Police say that after Tirop's murder, they found a new athletics trophy, still carefully wrapped, in her living room.

On social media, fellow athletes and politicians shared messages of condolence, as did sportswear manufacturer Adidas and the World Athletics governing body.

"Agnes was an incredible person, a record breaking athlete and a beloved member of our family," Adidas posted on Twitter.

At Makokha's school, rows of seated girls passed around tissues to wipe their tears as they remembered their fellow student. One girl untied her sweatshirt from around the waist to cry into it; another clutched a poster saying: "STOP KILLING."

Reuters

Husband in court over killing of Kenyan athlete Tirop

NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Kenyan court on Monday allowed police to hold the husband of long distance runner Agnes Tirop for 20 days over her killing, the KTN News channel reported. Tirop's husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arraigned on suspicion of her murder during his first appearance before the...
AFRICA
AFP

Mourners pay homage to slain Kenyan running star Tirop

Olympic running greats came together on Saturday to bid farewell to rising Kenyan star Agnes Tirop, whose murder earlier this month sent shockwaves across the nation and the athletics world. A double world championships bronze medallist tipped for future stardom on the track, Tirop was buried in a white casket in central Kenya on what would have been her 26th birthday. Her body was found on October 13 with stab wounds in the bedroom of her home in Iten, a high-altitude training hub for top-class athletes. Tirop's husband appeared in court this week as a suspect in her killing after being arrested and remanded in custody.
SPORTS
Reuters

Kenyan police arrest husband of dead Tirop

NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kenyan police said on Thursday they had arrested the husband of distance runner Agnes Tirop, a two-times World Championship bronze medallist who was found dead at her home. Police said on Wednesday that Tirop appeared to have been stabbed in the neck with a knife.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wkdzradio.com

Sanctuary Spotlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationally 35 years ago as a way to raise awareness of the continues problem in the United States and support victims of domestic abuse. Heather Lancaster with Sanctuary in Hopkinsville says domestic violence accounts for 15-percent of all violent crime in the U.S. and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
The Independent

The government could learn a lot about how to tackle violence against women from ‘Angela Black’

In the opening scene of ITV’s latest psychological thriller, Angela Black, the titular protagonist (Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt) shares an unusual fact over drinks with her two friends and husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman). Nursing a glass of red wine in her dimly lit, suburban London home, Angela tells them that hippos are in fact the most dangerous animals in the world. “They cause more deaths than crocodiles and they attack for no reason”, she muses, as the reflection of the fire hits the bifold doors. The conversation moves on, but Angela’s comment turns out to be more than trivia, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
