Kadarius Toney not worried about Jalen Ramsey chirping: 'I'm a silent assassin'

By Jordan Cohn
 10 days ago
Kadarius Toney's breakout game in Week 5 was just about everything you could ask for from an up-and-coming wide receiver... and a little bit too much of the stuff that you wouldn't ask for. That last part, obviously, is referring to when Toney threw a punch and was ejected from the contest after tearing up the Cowboys for 189 yards.

In Week 6, he'll be faced with a much loftier challenge. For one, the Los Angeles Rams boast a much stronger defense than that of the Dallas Cowboys. And a lot of that is thanks to the presence of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, someone who's a headache for opponents both in terms of his talent on the football field and his ability to win in the mental game. How is Toney going to fare against such a major challenge so early in his career? Only time will tell — but he looks to have the right approach entering the matchup.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Toney used a self-applied nickname to explain why he won't be bothered by Ramsey, and it might be something that sticks — so long as he can stay true to his word.

"I'm a silent assassin," Toney said. "I don't talk to nobody on the field."

Well, I guess punching doesn't necessarily count as talking, does it? In all seriousness, this is a good mindset for Toney to have, especially when going against someone with the reputation that Ramsey has. A former Giants wide receiver, Golden Tate, couldn't quite look past his beef with Ramsey, one that stemmed from the cornerback's previous relationship and breakup with Tate's sister.

Oh, and for what it's worth, I believe that "Silent Assassin" is an available nickname in the NFL. Hall of Fame defensive back Steve Atwater was the "Smiling Assassin," while three-time Pro Bowl defensive back Jack Tatum was just "The Assassin." Former MLB pitcher Javier Vazquez was the "Silent Assassin," but as far as football goes, it's Toney's to take if it catches on.

