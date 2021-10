Last week, the University of Connecticut community learned on Tuesday that the President of the United States would be visiting the Storrs campus on Friday. This immediately dominated conversations all over campus, and also piqued my curiosity. A quick google search informed me that this was UConn’s fourth visit from a president in its history, with the list including Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden, with the latter two being the only to visit while in office. This article is going to focus on those two, as they not only share being in office in common, but they both came for exactly the same purpose: the dedication of the Dodd Center.

