Politics

Campaign-finance reform: ‘Legal bribery’

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 10 days ago

Re: “We need a constitutional amendment on money in politics” [Oct. 3, Opinion]:. Finally, a political problem on which all of us can take action. Jeff Clements’ Op-Ed advocated for campaign-finance reform, and he hit this on the nose. The treacherous...

www.seattletimes.com

UPI News

Tennessee state senator charged with violating campaign finance laws

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors announced charges Monday against a Republican Tennessee state senator and the owner of a members-only Nashville social club popular with politicians for violating multiple campaign finance laws. A federal grand jury in Nashville returned the five-count indictment on Friday charging Tennessee State Sen. Brian...
TENNESSEE STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

A jury has convicted Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, on charges he made illegal campaign contributions to influence U.S. politicians. Prosecutors accused Parnas of posing as a powerful political broker and cozy up to Republican political figures. (Oct. 22) AP.
POLITICS
Niagara Gazette

County resolution has campaign finance reports in focus

LOCKPORT — A political dispute over campaign spending reports has erupted onto the floor of the Niagara County Legislature. Republican legislators Michael Hill (R-Royalton) and David Godfrey (R-Wilson) have introduced a resolution calling for the New York State Board of Elections to investigate the failure of the Niagara County Democratic Committee to file campaign spending reports in over a year.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wfxb.com

Senate Republicans Block ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ With 49-51 Vote

Yesterday Senate Republicans blocked another Voting Rights bill. They voted 49 to 51 on the bill known as the Freedom to Vote Act, which would make it easier to register to vote, make election day a public holiday, ensure states have early voting for federal elections and allow all voters to request mail-in ballots. The measure would also bump up security on voting systems, overhaul how congressional districts are redrawn and impose new disclosures on donations to outside groups active in political campaigns.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Washington State
Seattle Times

Tennessee senator indicted on campaign cash scheme charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator and a Nashville social club owner were indicted on charges that they violated campaign finance laws by illegally concealing the transfer of $91,000 during the Republican lawmaker’s 2016 failed congressional campaign, federal investigators announced Monday. A federal grand jury in Nashville handed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims up for fed job

A Republican secretary of state who challenged former President Donald Trump s false claims of election fraud in 2020 is the front-runner for a job heading the Biden administration's effort to protect future elections, according to people familiar with the discussions. Kim Wyman, 59, has led elections in Washington state for years, and she was reelected to a third term in November — the lone statewide-elected Republican on the West Coast. She is in talks to serve as the election security leader for the Department of Homeland Security s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency responsible for safeguarding...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Lev Parnas found guilty on campaign finance charges

Rudy Giuliani's former associate Lev Parnas was convicted on six counts related to "influence buying" campaign finance schemes. A jury of eight men and four women found Parnas guilty of scheming with co-conspirators to use a Russian backer's money to fund political contributions they hoped to trade for political favor for their budding joint cannabis venture.
POLITICS
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello municipal candidates file campaign finance disclosures

POCATELLO — Recent campaign finance reports show candidates in the city’s Nov. 2 election have been active in their campaigns, with more than half of the field’s 13 candidates spending at least $2,500 this year on their races. Candidates are required to report their contributions and expenditures with the Idaho...
POCATELLO, ID
OilPrice.com

Why Everyone Is Wrong About Biden’s $600 Billion Climate Bill

It looks like Senator Joe Manchin will stand firm in his stance against the climate change provisions in Biden’s infrastructure bill. When it comes to the climate bill it looks like there are no winners here, with both Manchin and Biden failing to secure anything concrete from negotiations. Ultimately, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

