BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The second day of what is expected to be a lengthy trial of the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery was highlighted by a frustrated judge. The attorneys for both the state and the three defendants, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan, questioned 20 potential jurors. Like Monday, 12 potential jurors were dismissed; however, unlike Monday, the remaining eight are moving on to the next round of questioning.

BRUNSWICK, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO