In April of 2018, my husband and I and our two kids (ages 2 years and 2 months at the time) stepped off a plane as new residents of Raleigh. With the help of a Realtor, we’d rented a house we’d only seen via Skype. We’d come from the San Francisco Bay Area, the place where I’d grown up, a place that was full of childhood memories and more family and friends than I can count. In Raleigh, we knew no one.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO