If you crave adventure and experiences to remember, hit the road to North Alabama. You’ll enjoy scenic views along the way as you discover North Alabama’s Mural Trail. Learn more about North Alabama’s heritage, beauty, and love of the arts through more than 125 murals that span across 16 counties. Be sure to keep your cameras ready as every mural boasts a completely unique design and creative vision. Before heading out on the North Alabama Mural Trail, click here to check out the listing of all the murals and read about the local artists and stories behind their beautiful artwork.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO