Rock band Coldplay is coming to Houston — part of a newly launched 2022 tour to complement a new record, Music Of The Spheres, which will be released on Friday, October 15. The tour will hit stadiums around the world, including NRG Stadium on Sunday, May 8. The band will make only one other Texas stop at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, May 6. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 22 at 10 am.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO