There's no question the bar has been raised for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have advanced to the postseason for a franchise-best four consecutive years. Was it a success because they won the National League Central Division and finished a game shy of tying a team record with 95 regular-season victories? Or was it ultimately a failure because they won only one game in the NL Division Series before being bounced by the Atlanta Braves?

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO