CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden gets personal while pitching agenda

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dk8jD_0cSYRobO00

President Biden on Friday made a personal appeal for his economic agenda, recalling his struggle to care for his sons after his first wife and daughter died in a car crash in 1972.

Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate at that time, told an audience at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Conn., that he couldn’t afford child care and would commute by Amtrak train from Wilmington, Del., to Washington, D.C., to see his children in the morning and evenings. He was making $42,000 per year at the time as a senator, he said.

“It made me realize how difficult it is for the vast majority of people who need help,” Biden said. “I am lucky. I had a mother who’s nearby, a sister who’s my best friend who quit her job temporarily and moved in with her husband to help me raise my kids. But most people don’t have that option.”

Biden sought to make the argument for his “human infrastructure” proposal, which would expand paid leave and access to care, provide access to free prekindergarten and community college, and extend the expanded child tax credit.

Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and his daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident around Christmas in 1972 just after he was elected to the Senate. Biden’s sons, Hunter and Beau, were also in the car and sustained serious injuries but recovered. Biden later remarried to Jill Biden .

Biden shared the personal anecdote before launching into a more familiar argument for his economic agenda, during which he underscored the need for the U.S. to invest in its infrastructure and people in order to boost U.S. competitiveness on the world stage.

“I wanted to come here today because too many folks in Washington still don’t realize it isn’t enough just to invest in our physical infrastructure. We also have to invest in our people,” Biden said. “Seeing children and educators here at this center is a perfect reminder of what our families need and our economy needs so badly to be able to thrive.”

Biden said his proposal would cut the cost of child care for most Connecticut families in half and that no middle-class family would pay more than 7 percent of their income on child care, a statement that earned him a round of applause.

Biden also described the expansion of the child tax credit as a “tax cut for the middle class.”

“My friends on the other side never had a problem providing $2 trillion in tax cuts for the very wealthy,” Biden said, chastising Republicans for supporting the 2017 Trump tax cuts.

Biden is proposing an increase in taxes on the wealthy and businesses, though the White House insists that those making less than $400,000 annually will not see a tax increase.

“I don’t think we should punish anybody, but just pay your fair share,” Biden said Friday.

Biden’s trip to Connecticut punctuated difficult negotiations among Democrats over his economic agenda, which will be included in a reconciliation package Democrats intend to pass without Republican support.

Democrats are trying to determine how to cut down the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package to satisfy two key Senate moderates — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who have expressed concerns about the price tag and the contents of the package.

At one point during his remarks on Friday, Biden expressed uncertainty around the proposal to offer two years of free community college, saying: “I don’t know whether I can get it done.”

Biden later acknowledged during his speech that the ultimate package would be less than $3.5 trillion but said he was nevertheless “convinced” Democrats would “get this done.”

“We’re going to come back and get the rest,” he said.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

After Pelosi complains about media not selling Dems spending bill, CNN promotes 'Build Back Better' plan

It appeared on Monday that CNN received Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., plea to better sell President Biden's Build Back Better plan loud and clear. On Sunday, CNN posted an analysis titled "Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life." The article promoted ten "bold ideas" included in the bill and went as far as to claim the bill could "feed every hungry child" in America and "bring kids out of poverty."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
AFP

Biden pushes Democrats to approve spending packages this week

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again. Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe. "That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Economy#Infrastructure#Amtrak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

White House eyes new climate change strategies in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is zeroing in on a package of clean energy strategies for President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill that officials believe could reach similar greenhouse gas emission reduction goals as an initial proposal that was quashed by opposition. The Biden administration discussed the proposals...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

372K+
Followers
42K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy