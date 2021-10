Top Dolla and the Young Bucks found themselves in a Twitter feud last week, and the Hit Row member discussed the whole thing on his podcast. As you may recall, Top Dolla sparked the wrath of the Bucks when he posted to Twitter talking about how some wrestlers “only wear sneakers on-camera to seem ‘cool & hip’ but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively.” That led to the Bucks changing their Twitter bio to take a shot at NXT, and things progressed from there all the way into a freestyle that Dolla released on his Twitter account.

