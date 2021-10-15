CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott County, TN

Soccer: Reasons for optimism as Scott High looks towards 2022

By Independent Herald
Independent Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE — It was by all accounts a disappointing season for Scott High, in more ways than one. The Lady Highlanders, who lost seven starters from last year’s team that went undefeated in district play in the regular season, knew they had their work cut out for them. But after an...

www.ihoneida.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twin Falls Times-News

Crossing the midfield: A look back at the 2021 high school soccer season

TWIN FALLS — Stepping onto the grass, a cold wisp of wind cuts through the field. The noise of the fans fades away, leaving nothing but what exists within the four lines of play. All that remains is the steady, rhythmic beating of your heart. The whistle sounds, almost unexpectedly, even though you’ve been anticipating it since you first walked on to the pitch.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Chanute Tribune

Chanute soccer left searching for answers after Fort Scott loss

Chanute Blue Comets head soccer coach Adam Wilcox grasped for the right postgame words. He was in the middle of a four-second pause, searching for a way to explain what went right in his team’s 2-0 loss at home to the Fort Scott Tigers on Thursday evening. “The first 20...
CHANUTE, KS
Amboy News

Junior High soccer

AMBOY – This is the second year of Amboy co-oping with Paw Paw for Junior High Soccer and seven athletes from Amboy participated this year. This year the soccer team had an amazing season finishing first in the Little 10 conference and taking second in the post season tournament. The team finished with an overall record of 16-3 and brought hardware back to the school for the first time since 1989. The players from Amboy are: eighth graders Rylan McNinch, Wyatt Hoffman, and Tristan Zellhofer; seventh graders Ty Florschuetz and Henry Nichols; sixth grader Aarav Patel; and fifth grader Hayden Thomas. Paw Paw players are: eighth graders Logan Edwards, Logan Schrader, Patrick Callison, and Hank Hickey; seventh graders Jason Brewer, Jesse Monarrez, Colon McLaughlin, Cesar Gomez, Andrew Acevez, Tori Fox; sixth graders, Taylor Edwards, Kendall Burkett, Lane Schrader, Henry Johnston, Everett Hickey; and fifth graders, Leo Gomez and Chase Fox. AFC player was sixth grader Naim Mimini. Congratulations on your great season and all your hard work. The team was coached by Trese McNinch and Rob Edwards.
AMBOY, IL
WHIZ

High School Tournament Soccer Scores

The Rosecrans Bishops fell to number two seed Coshocton on the road in tournament action. Coshocton gets goals from Alec Laaper and Skylar Dobson in final 4:15 of the match. The Redskins will now continue on in DIII east play facing West Muskingum on October 27 at a site TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Oneida, TN
City
Kingston, TN
County
Scott County, TN
Post-Star

A look at the sectional soccer tournaments

The first games of the Section II boys and girls soccer tournaments are less than 24 hours away. Queensbury and Fort Ann earned top seeds in the girls tournament on Monday. Everyone else knows their seed and their schedule. All that’s left is to play the games. Here are a...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Covington News

PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Tigers enjoy postseason berth, look toward future

COVINGTON, Ga. - Four years ago, Alcovy High School made a change at the helm of its softball program. Miranda Lamb was hired to lead the Lady Tigers into a brighter future. Joining her as newcomers to the team were four freshmen: Lexie McDonald, Kayla Lovelace, Danyel Vandiver and Emma Mercer.
COVINGTON, GA
Independent Herald

Scott High Scholars Bowl advances to Smart Sixteen

For a fourth consecutive year, the Scott High School Scholars Bowl team has advanced to the Smart Sixteen round of the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl Tournament. The Highlanders defeated J. Frank White Academy and Seymour High School to advance. Last year, the Highlanders finished in the Final Four of...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
Independent Herald

Soccer: Oneida defeats Greenback in region semifinals

Oneida jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 5-1 win over Greenback in the Region 2-A semifinals on Tuesday (Oct. 19), qualifying for the Class A substate round for a fifth consecutive season. Aliyah Douglas scored a pair of goals to pace the Lady Indians, while Alexea...
ONEIDA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Indians
Corsicana Daily Sun

GC Football: New look Tigers move on toward playoff run

There's three weeks left in the regular season, and all of a sudden they're the new look Tigers -- by necessity rather than by design. That's where Hal Wasson's Corsicana Tigers are as they hurry up to get ready to face North Forney in their shortest week of the season.
CORSICANA, TX
Martinsville Bulletin

High School Volleyball: Magna Vista not dwelling on loss as they look toward the postseason

The Magna Vista High School volleyball team will take the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont District tournament, scheduled to begin on Thursday. The Warriors were tied with Bassett for the top spot in the PD standings heading into Tuesday’s game against the Bengals at Bassett High School, but a 3-set loss helped BHS take the district regular season title.
BASSETT, VA
Independent Herald

Soccer: Oneida claims region title with win over Cumberland Gap

A thick fog settled across Jane Terry Hoffman Field Thursday evening, and from it emerged Kamryn Kennedy with what might have been the best game of her career. The Oneida junior, who overcame a serious off-the-field accident as a sophomore to continue playing soccer, recorded a hat trick in the Region 2-A championship game on Thursday, lifting the Lady Indians to a 5-3 win over rival Cumberland Gap.
ONEIDA, TN
coalvalleynews.com

Scott High Homecoming Court

The Scott High School 2021 homecoming court includes: Front row: Selina Lin, Jalynn Browning, Baylee Dunlap, Anna Burns, Dylan Grant. Back row: Garrett VanGundy, Cody Nantz, Halee White, Landon Stone, Cooper Martin.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
azpbs.org

Grit, determination drive GCU women’s soccer toward WAC tourney

PHOENIX – The Grand Canyon University women’s soccer team has had a monumental run throughout the 2021 season. The Antelopes are 12-2-2 and guaranteed a winning record, something they haven’t had since the 2015 season. But there are still plenty of goals to reach. GCU is trucking towards the chance...
PHOENIX, AZ
Independent Herald

Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School

Oneida Elementary School has announced its honors roll from the first nine-week grading period. Making the first honors roll in fourth grade were Abigail Hamby, Addison Chambers, Aliyah Harness, Colt Phillips, Eli Burress, Grace Bachali, Grayson Barnes, Hudson Culver, Jackson Smith, Kaycee Griffith, Maddox Jeffers, Paizleigh Lowe, Sarah Armstrong and Shayden Lay.
ONEIDA, TN
Independent Herald

Oneida catches fire late in a 35-7 win over Sequoyah

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — With 3:10 remaining in the third quarter of Oneida’s game at Sequoyah on Friday, it appeared that there might be — as the sports pundits often say — an “upset brewing.”. Sequoyah, which hadn’t won a game since September 2018, had just converted fourth down with a...
ONEIDA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy