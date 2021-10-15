Soccer: Reasons for optimism as Scott High looks towards 2022

AMBOY – This is the second year of Amboy co-oping with Paw Paw for Junior High Soccer and seven athletes from Amboy participated this year. This year the soccer team had an amazing season finishing first in the Little 10 conference and taking second in the post season tournament. The team finished with an overall record of 16-3 and brought hardware back to the school for the first time since 1989. The players from Amboy are: eighth graders Rylan McNinch, Wyatt Hoffman, and Tristan Zellhofer; seventh graders Ty Florschuetz and Henry Nichols; sixth grader Aarav Patel; and fifth grader Hayden Thomas. Paw Paw players are: eighth graders Logan Edwards, Logan Schrader, Patrick Callison, and Hank Hickey; seventh graders Jason Brewer, Jesse Monarrez, Colon McLaughlin, Cesar Gomez, Andrew Acevez, Tori Fox; sixth graders, Taylor Edwards, Kendall Burkett, Lane Schrader, Henry Johnston, Everett Hickey; and fifth graders, Leo Gomez and Chase Fox. AFC player was sixth grader Naim Mimini. Congratulations on your great season and all your hard work. The team was coached by Trese McNinch and Rob Edwards.

AMBOY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO