Chris Jericho Taking Time Off From AEW?, Mark Henry, Arthur Ashe Stadium

During an appearance on the REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart podcast, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on AEW Dynamite recently beating WWE RAW in the 18-49 demo:. “We have done bigger demo numbers than WWE RAW has done, which is the flagship show. I think our company came out of nowhere, basically, and really exploded because of a different attitude, and you can see that when you watch our shows. And you were there when we had the show at Arthur Ashe for 20,000 people in New York City, which is basically WWE’s backyard. So to draw a crowd like that and get the reception that we had, it seems to me that we are the hottest wrestling company in the world, and more importantly, we have the cool factor.”

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO