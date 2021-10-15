CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmella Comments On Dealing With Negativity On Social Media, Posting No Makeup Photo

Cover picture for the articleCarmella made an appearance on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she was asked why she shared a photo of herself without makeup on via social media while talking...

Carmella and Corey Graves announce engagement on social media

Birthdays don't get any better than the one The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE celebrated this weekend. On Carmella's birthday, the Superstar announced her engagement to Raw commentator Corey Graves on Instagram. Since the news, the congratulations and best wishes have rolled in for the happy couple. Cheers to Carmella...
Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
Deonna Purrazzo Talks Farm Fight With Mickie James

The September 30 edition of Impact Wrestling featured Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo attacking Mickie James on her farm, to build to their match at Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and said the Farm Fight was something she pitched heavily to make...
Carmella
Corey Graves
Popular Boise Restaurant’s Unique Response To Controversial Social Media Photo

Many Treasure Valley businesses have unfortunately been affected by the labor shortage in one way or another. By now you've surely noticed the signs posted at restaurants and drive-throughs about changes in hours. One of these types of signs was recently posted outside of the Hyde House in Hyde Park the other night. Not too shortly after, another sign was posted as well that completely changed the narrative and got the internet talking.
TNA Wrestling Alum Reveals Double Leg Amputation

Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. In the Twitter post, Rave said he was having "trouble walking" in June, leading to him going to his surgeon. It was determined that Rave "hand MRSA in both legs" and "they needed to be amputated immediately." Rave said it's an issue he has dealt with his pro wrestling career, leading him to cancel shows.
Dancing with the Stars sparks big debate with new social media post

Dancing with the Stars season 30 has already gotten off to an eventful start, and viewers are now in major discourse mode. The show seriously got fans talking with a new Instagram post showing judge Carrie Ann Inaba holding the sign for a perfect 10 score. However, it was the...
Deontay Wilder congratulates Tyson Fury in lengthy social media post

Deontay Wilder congratulates Tyson Fury. Deontay Wilder has taken to social media to offer congratulations to Tyson Fury after the pair’s fight in Las Vegas last weekend. Fury defeated Wilder by an 11th-round knockout in what was an enthralling end to a trilogy that had boxing fans gripped. Despite seemingly...
Former ROH Star Jimmy Rave Shares His Expensive Medical Bill

Back in November of 2020, former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star Jimmy Rave announced his retirement as a wrestler due to having his arm amputated:. “I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me and I have a new reality. This past Tuesday my world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in ring career.”
Update On Hacksaw Jim Duggan After Today’s Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is currently recovering from emergency surgery. As noted, Duggan’s wife Debra took to Facebook this morning and announced that he had been hospitalized near their home in South Carolina, and was set to undergo emergency surgery for an undisclosed issue. In an update,...
A Whole Lotta Texans Want Their Social Media Posts Deleted When They Die

Have you ever thought about how your posts on social media may be perceived many years from now? Honestly, I haven’t, but a whole lotta people have. A study conducted by Redact found that the vast majority of Texans (69%) want all of their social media posts to be automatically erased after they die. That puts the Lone Star State pretty much in line with the rest of the United States, with the exception of Wyoming (27%).
Chelsea Green Says Negativity On Social Media Can Ruin Careers

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chelsea Green talked about dealing with negativity on social media. The Impact Wrestling star noted that the wrong response could have ramifications for one’s career. “I already know Matt is going to say he doesn’t care,” Green said. “And I get that. I...
BoA's Social Media Gets Terrorized by Malicious Comments Following Recent 'Street Woman Fighter' Episode

Following the recent episode of "Street Woman Fighter," numerous netizens began terrorizing BoA on her social media accounts. Keep on reading to know more. BoA's Instagram Account Gets Terrorized by Malicious Comments Following Recent 'Street Woman Fighter' Episode. Mnet's first-ever all-female dance crew survival show, "Street Woman Fighter," has been...
Zach Galifianakis Weighs in on the Negative Effects of Social Media and Texting at the Premiere of 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

The premiere of “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s animated sci-fi film, took place at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday night. Directed by Sarah Smith, the family movie follows socially awkward seventh grader Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) who receives robot Ron (Zach Galifianakis) for his birthday.
MOVIES
Tony Khan Issues Response To Eric Bischoff’s Criticism of His WWE vs. AEW Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eric Bischoff said the following about AEW President Tony Khan during his recent 83 Weeks podcast:. “If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be — shut up and wrestle dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can, focus on that.”
Jim Ross Comments On Wrestling Fans That Are ‘Bitching’ About AEW’s Growth

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about the rise of AEW:. “Who the hell would’ve thought two years ago we’d be talking about it in these terms? All of a sudden, AEW has become very, very relevant. I believe that’s all due to Tony Khan opening up the checkbook and signing some of the best talent in the world. I don’t say that as a knock to [WWE]. All I’m saying is, two years ago, when AEW started its journey, I don’t think of any us, including me, thought it would grow to the level it has grown in this length of time. It’s pretty astonishing. So, the winners in all of this is the fans. But some fans just don’t have that mindset, and I think it’s a sad state of affairs. We battled for years and years to be acknowledged by the public – pro wrestling. Nobody wants to cover it. And now, everybody wants to cover it, and our own fanbase to some degree are bitching about it. I’m trying to figure out why, but I just don’t get it. ‘Well, it’s because we were loyal to WWE all those years.’ I don’t understand it. But in any event, I want to enjoy the ride.”
Roman Reigns Has Words For Brock Lesnar Following Crown Jewel

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has issued a response to the post-Crown Jewel threat from Brock Lesnar. As noted, WWE tweeted after Crown Jewel about how Lesnar was heard saying he was going to beat Reigns senseless as soon as he arrived to SmackDown tonight. The Beast allegedly said these comments as he was leaving Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel on Thursday. The Crown Jewel main event featured Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Title over Lesnar in a finish that saw Paul Heyman slide the title belt in between Reigns and Lesnar while they were down, and yelling at someone that they know what to do with the belt. This led to a struggle between the two until SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring and superkicked Lesnar, which gave Reigns the change to hit him with the belt for the pin to win.
Backstage News On WWE Reactions To Rampage/SmackDown Battle

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds some light on backstage reactions to the WWE SmackDown vs. AEW Rampage ratings from last week. As noted, last Friday’s WWE Supersized SmackDown on FS1 drew 866,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show drew 314,000 18-49 viewers. Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT drew 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo. Rampage drew 313,000 18-49 viewers. Rampage did defeat SmackDown in one demographic on Friday night, and also topped SmackDown head-to-head in the 30-minute overlap in the 18-49 key demographic.
