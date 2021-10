There was a time when Cody Rhodes was considered by many to be All Elite Wrestling's most popular babyface. But ever since his feud with Anthony Ogogo leading up to Double or Nothing, the fan support for "The American Nightmare" has mostly evaporated. Even though he still operates like a babyface on TV and swears he'll never turn heel, crowds have consistently started booing him even when he's going up against villains like Malakai Black. Rhodes talked about those reactions while on Busted Open Radio this week.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO