Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Pinterest (PINS) – Pinterest shares tumbled 13.2% in premarket trading after PayPal (PYPL) said it was not pursuing an acquisition of the social media company at this time. Its statement came in response to reports that it was pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest for as much as $45 billion. PayPal shares jumped 6.1%.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO