In an interview with dazn.com, AEW President Tony Khan talked about what AEW was trying to accomplish with the ending of the 2021 All Out PPV:. “Do you remember Bash at the Beach 96? That’s what I wanted at All Out, but I also wanted to go one step further. You’ve already this great show with great action and then Adam Cole comes out and you think he’s there to take on The Elite. Instead, he joins the group the way [Hulk] Hogan turned heel. Is that the close to the show? No but it would’ve been a good ending regardless. [Then] here comes Bryan Danielson. One of the best wrestlers there’s ever been and he’s here in AEW. Cole and Danielson in one segment. That was pretty cool.”

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO