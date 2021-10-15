CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Young Bucks Talk AEW-WWE Competition Tonight, Adam Cole Joining AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young Bucks did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics including the competition tonight between AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown as well as AEW adding Adam Cole to their roster. Here are some of the highlights:. On AEW...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Says Goodbye To Big E And WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout. “Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
The Young Bucks
Person
Adam Cole
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sonya Deville Defeats Naomi and Reveals Shocking New Partnership on SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she's been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.
WWE
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Combat#Sports Illustrated#Wwe Smackdown
PWMania

Eva Marie WWE RAW Status Update

Eva Marie is reportedly filming a movie, but it looks like a RAW appearance was nixed earlier this month. Eva has not appeared on WWE TV since being attacked by Shayna Baszler on the September 27 RAW. WWE then announced that Marie was being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & LaMelo Ball Exchange Words At Hornets/Nets Game

LaMelo Ball has been spending time with some of the greats, recently chopping it up with JAY-Z during the Brooklyn Nets/Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday night. The game took place at the Barclays Center, and JAY-Z was seated courtside. Taking in the game from the best seats in the house, Hov took some time to chat with one of basketball's fastest rising stars at halftime before he went back to work, chopping it up with LaMelo Ball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

A Look At Adam Cole’s New AEW Theme Song, New FTR/AEW Merch, Jade Cargill

AEW Superstar Adam Cole posted the following video to his YouTube channel, showing himself and Tyler Breeze playing some Halo:. NJPW posted the following video, showing a preview for tomorrow night’s episode of NJPW on Roku:. AEW posted the following video from last night’s episode of AEW Dark. In the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
WWE
PWMania

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Farm Fight With Mickie James

The September 30 edition of Impact Wrestling featured Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo attacking Mickie James on her farm, to build to their match at Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and said the Farm Fight was something she pitched heavily to make...
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Talks Why AEW Dynamite Recently Beat WWE RAW In The 18-49 Demo

During an appearance on the REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart podcast, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on AEW Dynamite recently beating WWE RAW in the 18-49 demo:. “We have done bigger demo numbers than WWE RAW has done, which is the flagship show. I think our company came out of nowhere, basically, and really exploded because of a different attitude, and you can see that when you watch our shows. And you were there when we had the show at Arthur Ashe for 20,000 people in New York City, which is basically WWE’s backyard. So to draw a crowd like that and get the reception that we had, it seems to me that we are the hottest wrestling company in the world, and more importantly, we have the cool factor.”
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Pulled From WWE Signing Today

Bobby Lashley has been pulled from a Cricket Wireless autograph signing today in Houston, Texas. WWE announced that Lashley was being replaced by The Street Profits at the Meet & Greet. No reason was given for the change, but it was noted that Lashley is unable to attend. Lashley has...
WWE
PWMania

Tenille Dashwood Qualifies As Final Entrant For Digital Media Championship 6-Way At Bound For Glory

Tenille Dashwood is headed to Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view to compete in the Six-Way to crown the inaugural Digital Media Champion. Today’s qualifying match saw Dashwood defeat Alisha to earn her spot in the match, which is the final spot. The match was released on Impact Plus and YouTube for the “Ultimate Insiders” members, and will be released for everyone later this week.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy