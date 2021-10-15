CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

‘Dateline’ reveals bizarre world of ‘Mother God’

WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnksF_0cSYOXMs00

(NBC News) – Tonight on “Dateline,” a case that gained worldwide attention after deputies found spiritual leader Amy Carlson’s mummified body covered with Christmas lights in a Colorado house where members of her group, “Love Has Won,” stayed.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

Perhaps you saw the headlines about what deputies discovered when they came to this house in rural Colorado. That story made headlines all around the world.

Tonight, you’re going to hear the whole tale, which has never been told before.

You’ll hear from people who have not spoken before. People who can tell us the secrets behind the mystery of the woman who called herself “Mother God.”

Mother God’s message resonated very strongly with some people. Hundreds of them came to live with her over the years. Many more followed her online.

Amanda Ray has made it her mission to understand it all.

AMANDA RAY: “3D world in their eyes is the cabal. It’s the evil. It’s you know, you can’t trust anybody at all.”

“3D world” is the same as what you probably call “the world.” Day-to-day reality.

Followers of Mother God think this world is evil full of lies and conspiracies. But by following the teachings they can leave this earth and reach a new, better one called 5D, the fifth dimension.

AMANDA RAY: “5D was really this planetary ascension where we’re going to just ascend into a whole new dimension, a higher dimension, where we are going to live as a planet at this higher frequency and we’re going to experience just love and peace, no hate, no crime.”

Their only way to the 5D was through her.

AMANDA RAY: “Their message was that God is a woman. She’s here on the planet in physical form. And her name is Amy Carlson.”

Amy Carlson, the woman at the center of a mystery.

Tonight, family members and investigators are speaking out for the first time on network television since Amy Carlson’s death.

Watch Friday’s “Dateline” at 9 p.m. on News 2

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Forward

Katie Couric reveals that her mother was Jewish in new autobiography

(JTA) — Katie Couric reveals in her new autobiography that her mother was Jewish, contrasting her mother’s upbringing with that of her father, who was apparently proud of his Confederate ancestors. Couric delves into the revelation in “Going There,” published this week, which she also discussed Thursday in a long...
NFL
NBC News

Watch the Dateline episode "Kill Switch" now

It was a freezing morning in Idaho, on February 13th, 2018. Larry and Lori Isenberg took a boat out on Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, to watch the sunrise. Their intended destination was a local resort called The Coeur d’Alene for breakfast, but about four or five miles into their early morning adventure, tragedy struck.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
wordonfire.org

When Hating God and the World Seems Reasonable

There are times when, all too innocently and because we have not been mindful of what is before us, we give too much license to a dead past that cannot be changed, and then we lose our handle on things. Like the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, we conjure from the ether of our past a solitary-but-sharply-outlined idea, and then, one after another, memories begin to fall upon us, like bright orbs called from galaxies far beyond and much better kept in the distance. Our disappointing families and imperfect friends, our closely held secrets and sins and sorrows and regrets, given too much free reign, begin to dominate us. They wreak havoc on our emotions and then begin to drain our spirits until we have no willingness to fight but are just depleted and depressed—all trust, all hope diminished.
RELIGION
newwaysministry.org

The God Who Named You Mother

Today’s reflection is written by Dwayne Fernandes, Director of Spirituality, New Ways Ministry, and a regular Bondings 2.0 contributor. Today’s liturgical readings for the Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here. A Catholic mother from Texas recently reached out to New Ways Ministry for support. While...
RELIGION
Nevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: The lens through which we see God and the world

Imagine waking up one morning, pulling out your Bible, or opening the Bible app on your phone and finding that there is no Bible. The book is there, but the pages are empty. The app has disappeared from your phone screen. As you could imagine this would cause some confusion.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Person
Amy Carlson
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Dateline#Nbc#3d World#Nbc News
rolling out

Snoop Dogg reveals his mother has died (photos)

Snoop Dogg announced that his mother, Beverly Tate, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. Snoop, who was born Calvin Broadus in Long Beach, California, posted a series of tributes to his late mother for his 65 million Instagram fans. “Thank u god...
LONG BEACH, CA
International Business Times

Couple Uses Tiger For Bizarre Gender Reveal, Faces Wrath Of Netizens [Video]

A couple, who used a tiger for an extravagant gender reveal party, is facing the wrath of netizens after footage of the bizarre incident that happened in Dubai went viral two days ago. Netizens called the act “shameful” and “ridiculous.”. The video shows a tiger on a beach in front...
PETS
The Guardian

The Mother

TV tonight TV tonight: who does Josh Widdicombe think he is?. The standup comedian is the latest to examine his ancestry as the family tree series returns. Plus: Bake Off rolls on. Here’s what to watch this evening. TV tonight: who does Josh Widdicombe think he is?. Anne Reid: 'Why...
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
CELEBRITIES
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

1K+
Followers
566
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy