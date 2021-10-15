CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina teacher arrested after student takes marijuana gummies from prize box in classroom, sheriff says

By Justyn Melrose
 10 days ago

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — A South Carolina teacher was arrested after a student allegedly found and took a pack of marijuana gummies from a classroom prize box, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office .

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a schedule I drug.

On Sept. 23, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation after a report that a student at Rocky Creek Elementary School had taken a pack of marijuana edibles from a prize box in a teacher’s classroom. The prize box was used to reward students.

The gummies are a kind of marijuana edible or cannabis-based food product. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

“They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Koon said. “They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands.”

When the student took the pack of edibles, Weiss allegedly told the child to pick something else from the box. The student returned to the box and grabbed another pack of edibles.

The next day, investigators searched Weiss’ home and found packs of edibles similar to those found in the classroom.

Weiss turned herself in on Friday morning.

No students ate any of the THC-laced products.

WCBD Count on 2

Virus cases, hospitalizations decline in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are continuing to decline in South Carolina. The State reports that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is cautioning, however, that people cannot let their guard down. Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated.  From Oct. 16 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

SC State Fair closes strong; Coastal Carolina Fair upcoming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The 152nd annual South Carolina State Fair came to a close on Sunday after welcoming 348, 701 guests during its run. This marked the return of the Fair in full format. Last year, the Fair was offered as a drive-through-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We could not be more […]
COLUMBIA, SC
