The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Currently, there are many Oregon Corrections officers throughout the state (especially at EOCI in Pendleton) who ate affixing yellow Stars of David on their facemasks in protest against the state mask (and presumably vaccination) mandate — asserting that any mandate designed to protect others from COVID is exactly like Nazi German attrocities against the Jews in the 1930s and 1940s. Apparently, to be a law or corrections officer in Oregon, you have to be a knuckle dragging, anti-science bigot. Wouldn't it be swell if Collette Peters, Oregon DOC Director, required prison guards not to be complete jerks?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO