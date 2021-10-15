Killer of 4-year-old boy in 1993 reportedly granted parole

A man in New Mexico who has confessed to two murders already has now admitted to a third, copping to the killing of a 13-year-old girl more than three decades ago, Albuquerque police say. Paul Apodaca told police he killed Stella Gonzales near Tingley Beach, a park in Albuquerque, in 1988 by shooting her in the head as she walked with a friend, authorities said. Apodaca has admitted to the killings of Althea Oakley, also in 1988, and of Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989. Oakley was 21, Arquette 18. Apodaca has been charged with Oakley’s murder, and police said the district attorney is reviewing further charges. Police said Apodaca did not appear to know Gonzales, and that he likely targeted her because she was “a female who was in a vulnerable position.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO