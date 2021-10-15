CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Killer of 4-year-old boy in 1993 reportedly granted parole

By Sarah Dewberry
KIVI-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Smith, the then-13-year-old convicted of murdering a 4-year-old in 1993, has reportedly been granted parole. According to WHAM and...

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABQJournal

Maximum sentence sought in 13-year-old’s ‘torture’ killing

SANTA FE – Jordan Nunez delivered the final blow that killed his 13-year-old brother by repeatedly flipping a dog crate in which the boy was confined, a prosecutor said Tuesday during the first day of Nunez’s sentencing hearing. Nunez, 23, had been an active participant throughout weeks of torture that...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
PennLive.com

Child killer who beat 4-year-old with a rock gets parole after trying for decades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Wham#Weny#The Associated Press#Ap
TheDailyBeast

Suspected Serial Killer Confesses to Killing 13-Year-Old Girl 30 Years Ago

A man in New Mexico who has confessed to two murders already has now admitted to a third, copping to the killing of a 13-year-old girl more than three decades ago, Albuquerque police say. Paul Apodaca told police he killed Stella Gonzales near Tingley Beach, a park in Albuquerque, in 1988 by shooting her in the head as she walked with a friend, authorities said. Apodaca has admitted to the killings of Althea Oakley, also in 1988, and of Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989. Oakley was 21, Arquette 18. Apodaca has been charged with Oakley’s murder, and police said the district attorney is reviewing further charges. Police said Apodaca did not appear to know Gonzales, and that he likely targeted her because she was “a female who was in a vulnerable position.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Eric Smith granted parole

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. (WHEC) - Eric Smith, who was 13 when he murdered a Steuben County four-year-old, has been granted parole. Smith, who is now 41, could be released from Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County as early as November 17. He was denied parole the previous 10 times. Smith was...
WOODBOURNE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

Iowa teen’s killer identified 50 years after her body was found

Police have identified the man they say killed an Iowa teen exactly 50 years to the day her body was found dumped in an abandoned junk car. Cedar Rapids police revealed Tuesday that DNA testing confirmed George M. Smith was responsible for the 1971 slaying of 17-year-old Maureen Brubaker Farley.
IOWA STATE
WCVB

Hiker finds 5-year-old boy reported missing in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Mass. — A hiker found a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in a wooded area of Lincoln on Thursday afternoon, according to the town's fire chief. The child was reported missing to 911 at approximately 4:30 p.m., after he somehow wandered off a trail. Police were searching looking...
LINCOLN, MA
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy