Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Southwestern Franklin County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1019 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since 9 PM. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Franklinton, Bunn, RDU International, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Knightdale, Rolesville, Youngsville, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, William B Umstead State Park and Purnell. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Comments / 0