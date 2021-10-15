CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KS

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wallace FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wallace County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS * The dense fog may end before 11 AM CDT.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 27 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Rawlins and Thomas Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility due to dense fog. * The dense fog may end before 11 AM CDT.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 27 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Rawlins and Thomas Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility due to dense fog. * The dense fog may end before 11 AM CDT.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Yuma County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Cheyenne and Sherman Counties. In Colorado, Yuma County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
Republic, KS
Washington County, KS
Cloud County, KS
Republic County, KS
Washington, KS
Clay County, KS
Washington State
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Cheyenne and Sherman Counties. In Colorado, Yuma County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org For more information from the National Weather Service, visit https://weather.gov/bou Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads will become slippery in spots, especially through mountain passes. Use caution when traveling. Travel could be difficult.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts on in the upper Cottonwood Canyons. Lighter amounts are possible below 7500 feet. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel conditions, especially overnight including the upper Cottonwood Canyons and Monte Cristo summit. Backcountry users should be prepared for heavy, wet snow, rapidly falling temperatures and gusty winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavy, wet snow for a few hours late this evening through early Tuesday morning.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts on in the upper Cottonwood Canyons. Lighter amounts are possible below 7500 feet. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel conditions, especially overnight including the upper Cottonwood Canyons and Monte Cristo summit. Backcountry users should be prepared for heavy, wet snow, rapidly falling temperatures and gusty winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavy, wet snow for a few hours late this evening through early Tuesday morning.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The rain may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 703 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain that will likely lead to additional runoff in and below the El Dorado Burn Scar. This will continue the threat of flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Barton Flats Campground and Cherry Valley. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and north central and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Leaves still on many trees will allow for trees to be more easily blown down.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches across the northern and central portions of the range above 9000 feet. South Pass is only expected to receive up to 2 inches. Southwest winds around 50 mph will occur along South Pass tonight. * WHEN...Through Noon Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers along South Pass.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 10:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued before Tuesday afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Maumee River at Fort Wayne. * From late tonight to late Thursday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, The city of Fort Wayne launches 24-hour flood fight. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 05/22/2010.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Patrick, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Patrick; Roanoke WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and north central and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Leaves still on many trees will allow for trees to be more easily blown down.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Snow totals of 5 to 10 inches across the Gros Ventre Range, and 6 to 12 inches in the Teton Mountains. Higher amounts possible above 10000 ft. * WHEN...Through noon Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected from tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult over the mountain passes.
TETON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Piatt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Sangamon River at Monticello affecting Piatt County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sangamon River at Monticello. * Until late Saturday evening. * At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.9 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sangamon River Monticello 13.0 12.2 Mon 8 pm CDT 15.1 15.9 15.7
PIATT COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Granville, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Southwestern Franklin County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1019 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since 9 PM. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Franklinton, Bunn, RDU International, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Knightdale, Rolesville, Youngsville, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, William B Umstead State Park and Purnell. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Williams The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier. * From Wednesday morning to early Saturday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 12.2 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, County Road K, one mile southwest of Montpelier is flooded. Flood waters affect the southeast side of Pioneer and cover large areas of low land and agricultural land near the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2 feet on 01/31/1959.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 8000 feet, with some accumulations at lower elevations. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden change to raw, winter-like conditions for those in the backcountry such as hunters and outdoor recreationalists. Winter driving conditions are expected on the Mirror Lake Highway and other high elevation routes across the western Uinta Mountains and the central mountains. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavy, wet snow for a few hours late this evening through early Tuesday morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 10:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The rain may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 703 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain that will likely lead to additional runoff in and below the El Dorado Burn Scar. This will continue the threat of flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Barton Flats Campground and Cherry Valley. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

