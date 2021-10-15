Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 10:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued before Tuesday afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Maumee River at Fort Wayne. * From late tonight to late Thursday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, The city of Fort Wayne launches 24-hour flood fight. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 05/22/2010.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO