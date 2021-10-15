CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa County, KS

Frost Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 27 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Rawlins and Thomas Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility due to dense fog. * The dense fog may end before 11 AM CDT.
RAWLINS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wallace FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wallace County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS * The dense fog may end before 11 AM CDT.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Cheyenne and Sherman Counties. In Colorado, Yuma County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Cheyenne and Sherman Counties. In Colorado, Yuma County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see lightning or hear thunder you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. Target Area: Northampton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Northampton County through 1045 PM EDT At 1017 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dahlia to near Halifax to near Dortches. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Garysburg around 1025 PM EDT. Seaboard around 1030 PM EDT. Rich Square and Woodland around 1045 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Eagletown, Mud Castle, Milwaukee, Pendleton, Gum Forks, Potecasi, Lasker, Vultare, Jackson and Bryantown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Barnstable A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 1100 PM EDT At 1018 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mashpee, or near Barnstable, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas. Locations impacted include Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee, Orleans, Eastham and Hyannis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden change to raw, winter-like conditions for those in the backcountry such as hunters and outdoor recreationalists. Winter driving conditions are possible on any high elevation routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavy, wet snow for a few hours overnight tonight.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southern Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, with locally higher amounts near Brian Head. Lighter snow is possible at lower elevations Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southern Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel conditions, especially overnight, including SR-14, SR- 143 and SR- 153. Backcountry users should be prepared for heavy, wet snow, rapidly falling temperatures and gusty winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavy, wet snow for a few hours late this evening through early Tuesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southern Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, with locally higher amounts near Brian Head. Lighter snow is possible at lower elevations Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southern Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and difficult travel conditions, especially overnight, including SR-14, SR- 143 and SR- 153. Backcountry users should be prepared for heavy, wet snow, rapidly falling temperatures and gusty winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavy, wet snow for a few hours late this evening through early Tuesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and north central and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Leaves still on many trees will allow for trees to be more easily blown down.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Patrick, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Patrick; Roanoke WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and north central and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Leaves still on many trees will allow for trees to be more easily blown down.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Stranger Creek at Easton This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Stranger Creek at Easton Flood stage: 17.0 feet Latest stage: 2.5 feet at 8 PM Monday Maximum Forecast Stage: 16.7 feet at 7 AM Thursday Oct 28 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 1am 1am 1am Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 2.5 Mon 8pm 2.5 2.5 13.1 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches across the northern and central portions of the range above 9000 feet. South Pass is only expected to receive up to 2 inches. Southwest winds around 50 mph will occur along South Pass tonight. * WHEN...Through Noon Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Strong winds will enhance the blowover risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers along South Pass.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Snow totals of 5 to 10 inches across the Gros Ventre Range, and 6 to 12 inches in the Teton Mountains. Higher amounts possible above 10000 ft. * WHEN...Through noon Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected from tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult over the mountain passes.
TETON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 10:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The rain may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 703 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain that will likely lead to additional runoff in and below the El Dorado Burn Scar. This will continue the threat of flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Barton Flats Campground and Cherry Valley. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027...041...042...079...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. A strong cold front will move through the Red Flag Warning area late in the afternoon and into the evening shifting winds to the northwest with gusts up to 50 mph.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued before Tuesday afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Berrien The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles. * From Tuesday evening to late Saturday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 11.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river as well as flooding of basements in Niles can be expected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 06/10/1993.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Utah Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern Utah County including Lehi, Alpine, Highland, and Eagle Mountain. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous crosswinds on east- west running routes across northern Utah County including Pioneer Crossing and Timpanogos Highway.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kern by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 10:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kern THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KERN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-26 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the highest amounts across western and southern Uinta County. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will be possible, particularly in areas of heavier snow.
UINTA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy