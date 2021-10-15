Frost Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued before Tuesday afternoon at 430 PM EDT. Target Area: Berrien The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles. * From Tuesday evening to late Saturday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 11.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river as well as flooding of basements in Niles can be expected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 06/10/1993.

