Frost Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 10:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The rain may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 703 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain that will likely lead to additional runoff in and below the El Dorado Burn Scar. This will continue the threat of flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Barton Flats Campground and Cherry Valley. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
