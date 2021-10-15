CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

“Easy on Me”

By Cat Zhang
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 10 days ago

On the first day of October, the number “30” appeared mysteriously on the side of the Louvre, the Colosseum, and the Empire State Building as if it were a Bat-Signal. It was, in fact, a long-awaited announcement about the return of Adele. That Adele, the smoky-voiced British singer who writes colossal...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Single & Video Have Arrived: Watch

Adele isn't going easy on her fans with the release of her first single in five years "Easy On Me," out now via Columbia Records along with a music video. On Thursday evening (Oct. 14), Adele introduced the piano ballad with a black-and-white video, in which she drives away from an empty house with a "Sold" sign in the front yard. Of course, by the end of the clip, she's in full Technicolor as she belts the song in a room swirling with loose sheet music.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Wayfinder

Taylor Vick’s records as Boy Scouts are easy to enjoy and even easier to underrate. Her songs move at an ambling pace; the clean-toned guitars pulse gently and the snares are tapped, while her voice never rises above a murmur. If a song from her latest album, Wayfinder, suddenly began playing out loud in a library, no one would raise an eyebrow.
MUSIC
fox40jackson.com

Adele releases ‘Easy on Me,’ first single in six years

The first new music in six years from British superstar songstress Adele is out today, marking her return after a long hiatus that saw a divorce and a remarkable physical transformation. The new song, “Easy on Me,” is a spare midtempo ballad that, like her other songs, reflects her real-life...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Pitchfork

Listen to NoCap’s “Sun Up To Sun Down”: The Ones

Don’t let all the singing fool you, NoCap is a lyricist. The Mobile, Alabama crooner now includes subtitles in his music videos because he doesn’t want any of his battle rap style lyrics to go over our heads. His newest single “Sun Up To Dun Down” blends together that wordplay with bars that are more about accepting success than celebrating it. “I’m not afraid to tell you that this new to me,” he says plainly in the beginning, before singing the next couple of lines like he’s been gut-punched. But the real appeal of NoCap is in deciphering his punchlines that are sometimes too wordy, too simple, or completely incomprehensible. I’ll leave you with a few:
MOBILE, AL
ABC News

Listen to 'Easy on Me,' Adele's 1st new song in 6 years

Adele is officially back. The British singer, 33, released the music video for "Easy on Me," her first new song in six years, as the clock struck midnight in the U.K., meaning the U.S. didn't have to stay up late to enjoy the tune. The music video starts off in...
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

Adele Single 'Easy on Me' Offers a Solo Piano for a Solo Heart: Review

Adele’s new single, “Easy on Me,” turns out to be ballsy in at least a couple of different ways. First and foremost: When she issued that 40-second preview earlier this week, and you were wondering what it would sound like when it leaped from a solo piano arrangement to something grander in the chorus after the teaser verse? Now we know: It’s Adele and just a piano from beginning to end… and the faintest hint of rhythm if you squint into the ether, but essentially, solo keyboard accompanying not-so-sotto voce. Take that, Rhythmic Top 40 formats! (And because it’s Adele, they probably will.)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#White Music#The Empire State Building#A Bat Signal#British
undertheradarmag.com

Adele Shares Video for New Song “Easy On Me”

Adele recently confirmed that her long-awaited new album, 30, was coming out on November 19 via Columbia, almost six years to the day after the release of her last album, 2015’s 25. Now she has shared the album’s first single, “Easy On Me,” via a video. Previous collaborator Xavier Dolan directed the video, which was filmed in Quebec last month. The video starts in the same house where Dolan shot the video for “Hello,” the first single from 25. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover art.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling

Around the middle of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, Kacy Hill is wandering outside and staring at the moon. It’s midnight, and the 27-year-old singer has slipped out of a party while her companion remains there, just down the street. She wishes she could have stayed, but she is overwhelmed by anxious fixations: “I just overthink/Can’t shut up,” she sings delicately. It’s a familiar set-up for Hill’s songs, which often motion to her surrounding scenery as she negotiates restlessly with herself. “Six,” from her last album, saw her “high up in a canyon” talking to a stranger, struggling move on from an ex; the title track of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling nods to the city horizon—“a line that fades away/’Til the trees start to blur with the skyline”—as she wrestles over the desire to feel special. Fretting is in Hill’s nature: As she’s joked on Twitter, the two words that best describe her ethos are “ambient stress.”
MUSIC
ladatanews.com

Adele’s Comeback Single ‘Easy On Me’ To Release On October 15

WASHINGTON — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Adele is all set to return with her new music after nearly six years. After weeks of speculation and rumours that she had new music in the works, the star announced a new single titled “Easy on Me,” which is set to release on Oct. 15, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Adele Gives a Nod to 'Hello' in New Music Video for 'Easy On Me'

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker releases the first single from her much-anticipated album '30' along with an accompanying promo directed by Xavier Dolan. AceShowbiz - Adele launched her comeback at midnight on Friday, October 15 in the U.K. with the release of her new single, "Easy On Me", and it's accompanying video.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

High Dragon and Universe

Before 2019, Alice Longyu Gao was known in downtown Manhattan clubs for her Harajuku-inspired fashion sense, energetic DJ sets, and, occasionally, releasing music that sought to translate her jester-like personality into well-written pop songs. Then, her song “Rich Bitch Juice,” produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, raised the stakes. Its menacing synths sounded like a demented nursery toy. Gao’s delivery, like an irritated heiress—“Some people say I look very sad/I’m just having my resting bitch face”—was comically relatable. Most importantly, its chanted hook was hypnotically catchy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Listen to Tisakorean’s “Silly Dude”: The Ones

It’s a good thing that none of Tisakorean’s Texas dance rap anthems went mega-viral. 2019’s “The Mop” came close to reaching that level of popularity, but it never rippled through pop culture like the easy-to-pick-up routines that came before it. While that success would have been nice, it’s a shadow that many rappers can never escape. Instead the Houston rapper and producer has had the freedom to retreat back into the trenches of the internet, sharpen his production chops, and take his music in an even weirder direction. “Silly Dude” doesn’t sound like anything he’s made before; the production is lush enough for a Tyler record and he alters his pitch to robotic Speaker Knockerz levels. It’s a mesmerizing addition to the rapper’s self-proclaimed silly era, which doesn’t seem to have a clear definition. According to his social media, it seems to encompass goofy photos you would find on a middle schooler’s camera roll and back breaking dances. Let’s hope this movement doesn’t land him in physical therapy.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Eternal Home

Fire-Toolz’s work has always felt designed for life indoors. Listening to Chicago producer Angel Marcloid’s psychedelic splatters of new age, prog metal, vaporwave, and digital noise captures the distinct feeling of growing up online, with the entire history of recorded music just a keyboard click away. As with similarly minded artists like Galen Tipton and 100 gecs, Marcloid depicts the internet as a place where leaping between genres is as easy as switching tabs, the line between “good” and “bad” taste is all but meaningless, and you can let your personal soundtrack get as weird as you want from the safety of your headphones. The internet often acts as an incubator for our hyper-specific tastes to develop unfettered, a place for personal expression to take on wild new forms as we find our own niche communities that accept us. Marcloid’s music incorporates that boundless freedom and unleashes it like a modern take on an epic, confessional GeoCities blog post, full of typos and spinning unicorn clipart.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Chameleon

Anthony Naples kicked off his debut album with a fakeout. The New York producer had made his name in 2012, at just 22, with an effervescent house jam that was ranked among the year’s best dance music, and he wasted no time in reinforcing his club bona fides with a string of EPs that built upon his signature overdriven machine rhythms. But in 2015, a first encounter with his debut LP, Body Pill, was enough to make one wonder if there had been an error at the pressing plant: After two minutes of ambient scene-setting, the first song exploded into mid-tempo drums and ringing chords, almost like an homage to Sonic Youth’s Daydream Nation—albeit crafted at home on a laptop.
MUSIC
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Listen to Adele's 'Easy On Me'

Adele is dropping her first single in nearly five years, so of course, Audacy will be debuting “Easy On Me” as a World Premiere to celebrate our love for one of the greatest voices of our time. We’ll be playing Adele’s new track, “Easy On Me,” all day on your...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Blue Banisters

In the decade since her major-label debut Born to Die, Lana Del Rey has worked so quickly and consistently, navigating so many passing controversies and thorny conversations, that it has been easy to take for granted her steady evolution as an artist. The 36-year-old musician recently took a break from social media, allowing herself an uncharacteristically quiet press cycle, and there she sits on the cover of her second album of 2021, Blue Banisters, nestled between two German shepherds, serene and pastoral, removed from the world. Things, for the moment, seem peaceful.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ reviews round-up: What the critics are saying

Adele has shared her first new music since 2015 – and the first reviews are already in.The singer released her highly-anticipated single “Easy on Me” at midnight (15 October). The song is taken from her forthcoming album, 30, which is set to arrive next month via XL recordings.In a four-star review of the song, The Independent’s Alexandra Pollard applauds the “crisp, plaintive and mature comeback”. “Her songs are always polished but never to the point of soullessness,” reads the positive review.Evening Standard’s five-star review of the track describes it as “quintessential Adele”, adding that the singer remains “impervious to today’s...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy