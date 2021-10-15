CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports 85 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
 10 days ago

Jimmy Graves

Galveston County Health District today reports 85 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 118 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 84 current cases and one older case newly reported to the health district.

Please note, one case was removed from total positive cases after it was identified as a duplicate.

To date, 515,400 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

