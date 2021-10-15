CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

York Dispatch Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health advisers endorsed a booster of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday, citing growing worry that Americans who got the single-dose shot aren’t as protected as those given two-dose brands. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration weighed J&J’s proposal for a flexible booster schedule. The company said...

www.yorkdispatch.com

Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Americans#Children S Hospital
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Surprising Warning

Coronavirus cases are going down. "As of yesterday, the seven day daily average of cases was about 75,500 cases per day, which represents a decrease of about 16% over the prior week. The seven day average of hospital admissions was about 6,000 per day, also a decrease of about 11% from the prior week. And the seven day average of daily deaths were about 1,200 per day. A decrease of about 3% from the previous week throughout the pandemic," said Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, this morning. So what's the bad news? Cases still aren't low enough. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared with Walensky. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from today's conference—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
FOXBusiness

CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 booster shots to Moderna, J&J recipients

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies around the nation are offering more COVID-19 boosters to eligible patients after U.S. regulators signed off on extending the shots to Americans who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster. Now, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

