Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here.

Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.

Stores like Best Buy, Target and a few others have already started their Black Friday sales.

Best Buy

The electronics store is starting its holiday shopping season more than a month before Black Friday, with sales starting on Oct. 19.

USA Today reported that the retailer will be having sales on tech, toys, home goods and gaming.

It will be the first of two sales sprints, with the second coming on Nov. 19.

Best Buy brick-and-mortar locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but you can shop online if you can’t wait. Otherwise, the locations will reopen on Nov. 26.

The company said not to worry if you buy something during the sales on Oct. 19 and the price ends up going down, with some restrictions. You’ll be refunded the price difference if you are a member of the My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech programs automatically. Nonmembers will have to contact customer service for a refund.

For more information, click here.

Target

Target has already started its holiday deals with its “Target Deal Days” giving price cuts on headphones, televisions, clothes among other items from Oct. 10-12, The Star Tribune reported.

A company press release says Target will also have a holiday price match this season. If you make purchases from Oct. 10 through Dec. 24 and a price ends up going down later in the holiday season, then you can get a price adjustment, with a few exceptions.

For more on the program, click here.

Amazon

Online retailer Amazon is also getting in on the Black Friday game early. The company is already cutting prices on some of the items that could be exchanged as gifts this year, GQ reported.

It technically is called the Epic Deals sale event, USA Today reported.

Shoppers can find tech products, fashion, games and even gift cards with lower-than-normal prices.

Keep in mind some of the deals are time-sensitive, USA Today reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group