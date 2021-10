Humboldt Social, a California hospitality and cannabis group, announced today the launch of its daily cannabis delivery service to its hotels beginning this month. Delivery will be available at the newly opened Scotia Lodge, a boutique cannabis-friendly hotel nestled between the Redwoods and more cannabis farms than anywhere else in the world, as well as its sister property, Humboldt Bay Social Club. The service will offer guests a unique approach to safely obtaining and consuming cannabis without leaving either hotel. Humboldt County local dispensary chain and delivery service, Proper Wellness, will be delivering the cannabis daily through its operating platform with Dutchie.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO