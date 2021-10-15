MakeWar surprise-release new EP ft. The Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana

Portland's Blackwater Holylight are gearing up to release their third album, SIlence/Motion, this Friday (10/22) via RidingEasy Records (pre-order), and we're premiering a full stream of it in this post. It's the band's most expansive and genre-defying album yet, owing just as much to Black Sabbath as it does to Mazzy Star, and it's also got a clear extreme metal influence, as well as some guests from that world. A.L.N. of Mizmor and Hell produced it, and he contributes guest vocals (on "Every Corner"), alongside Thou's Bryan Funck ("Delusional") and Inter Arma's Mike Paparo ("Every Corner"). Mizmor, Thou, and Inter Arma were also influences on the songwriting; the band made us a playlist of ten songs that influenced the album, including tracks by all three of those artists, as well as Sumac, Chelsea Wolfe, Spiritualized, My Bloody Valentine, and more.

