MakeWar surprise-release new EP ft. The Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn punks MakeWar have surprise-released a new EP, Stay, the followup to 2019's Get It Together, on Fat Wreck Chords. The opening title track is dedicated to frontman Jose Prieto's late dog Bruno, and it includes a conversation between Jose and Bruno, with Movielife/I Am The Avalanche frontman Vinnie Caruana singing...

IN THIS ARTICLE
