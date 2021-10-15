CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay: Don't expect Rams to make any 'big splash moves' at trade deadline

By Cameron DaSilva
 10 days ago
The NFL trade deadline is approaching and as always, the Los Angeles Rams will be a team for fans to watch because of their aggressive approach when it comes to making roster moves. They acquired Jalen Ramsey and Austin Corbett at the deadline a couple of years ago and traded away Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, but splash moves like those probably aren’t on the horizon this season.

Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that the Rams aren’t expected to make any big moves before the Nov. 2 deadline. That’s not entirely surprising, given their lack of salary cap space and draft capital.

“For us, sometimes we felt like those were the right moves for us in years past,” he said. “A lot of it is based on, OK, resources you have at your disposal. Different things that lead to, OK, what’s the flexibility that you have? I don’t anticipate that being something that – you won’t see any big splash moves like maybe you’ve seen from us in the past. It doesn’t look like that could occur. I would never say never, as you know.”

That answer was in response to a question about the Cardinals, who just acquired tight end Zach Ertz from the Eagles on Friday. It’s a notable move by Arizona, adding yet another playmaker to the offense.

McVay understands why the Cardinals made that move, especially with Maxx Williams out for the year.

“He’s a good player. I think that’s a result of Maxx Williams being out for the year. He had done a really nice job. What I respect about what the Cardinals have done is you can see there’s an identity that they have offensively. They’re getting a lot of different playmakers involved. I think they felt like losing Maxx, it was important to have somebody that can present a unique skill set from that tight end position. Zach certainly has a resume that speaks for itself and I can understand the rationale behind the decision.”

The Rams are already without their first-round pick in 2022 and 2023, so making a bold move for a star who might be on the block will be extremely difficult to do – especially with only $1.6 million in cap space.

So when the first week of November comes around, don’t hold your breath on a splash by the always-aggressive Rams.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

