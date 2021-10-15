CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Car Manufacturer Designed A Vehicle That Ran On Coffee

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the previous decade, ethanol cars have developed a small but durable niche. By 2018, Hot Cars could list 30 models that run on ethanol. There's also a car that was made to run on coffee, though it's not commercially available. It's more of a proof of concept. In...

www.mashed.com

