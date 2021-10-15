This Car Manufacturer Designed A Vehicle That Ran On Coffee

Cars & Coffee is an exciting way to visit the San Diego Automotive Museum and all the incredible exhibits on display! The community is invited to visit the Museum for a discounted admission price ($10 before 10am) and free coffee and donuts for guests to enjoy while browsing the vehicles on display. The public is also invited to bring their own cars to display in the parking lot for other spectators to enjoy. San Diego Automotive Museum tells the story of the social and technological past, present, and future of the automobile through its collections, exhibitions, and educational programs. For more information about future community events at the Museum, please visit www.sdautomuseum.org. Please visit the San Diego Automotive Museum's website for the most up-to-date event information.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO