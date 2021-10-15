CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo, Kaiser, Medically Home launch advocacy effort to extend hospital-at-home flexibilities

By Anuja Vaidya
MedCity News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo major health systems and a hospital-at-home company have launched a coalition that will advocate for continuing the currently available hospital-level at-home care flexibilities beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. Founded by Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Medically Home, the Advanced Care at Home Coalition will...

