Shake Shack Announced 3 New Drinks Featuring These Winter Fruit Flavors

Gourmet burger fans, rejoice: the popular fancy burger that Shake Shack tested late year is now coming to the chain's locations nationwide. Complete with matching fries. The Black Truffle Burger was only offered at a handful of locations last year (just four restaurants in New York and California) but has already garnered major buzz and rave reviews from fans and food critics alike. Robert Sietsema of Eater, for example, praised the truffle flavor in the burger's sauce, which he characterized as "much subtler than artificial truffle oil" but stating it still "shone" through as he devoured the item. "One greasy bite and we were hooked," he concluded almost a year ago when the very limited market test was first launched.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO